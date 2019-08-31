WILKES-BARRE — Oscar J. Kroll Jr., a resident of Wilkes-Barre, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.

He was born on Nov. 19, 1932 in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Oscar Sr. and Virginia Kroll. Oscar was a graduate of GAR Memorial High School, Class of 1950.

Oscar was a four-year U.S. Navy veteran, who honorably served our country during the Korean War. Throughout his time of service, he was awarded the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal and the National Defense Service Ribbons while serving aboard the aircraft carrier, USS Yorktown CVA 10. Upon his honorable discharge on May 11, 1956, Oscar attained the rank of Aviation Electrician Third Class Petty Officer A-E3.

Prior to his retirement, Oscar was employed by ACME Markets for 45 years. He worked various positions, starting as a meat apprentice out of high school and retiring as an executive meat purchaser for the region north division.

A devout Catholic, Oscar was a faithful member of St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church, where he was a member of the Holy Name Society and served as a Sunday Mass usher.

Oscar was an active member of Kingston Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 283 and Plains American Legion Post 558.

In addition to his parents, Oscar was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Kroll Wallace.

Surviving are his daughter, Patricia Kroll Magistro and her husband, Frank; son Garry A. Kroll and his wife, Ann Maria, and her daughter, Nicole Maple; grandchildren Carmen Magistro and his wife, Meighan, Melissa MacNeely and her husband, Michael, Kaitlyn, Kara and Garry Kroll Jr.; great-grandchildren Frankie, Roman, Luca and Maxwell Magistro, and Carmryn, Michael Jr. and Andrew MacNeely; and niece Karen Wallace Gaydosh.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held in St. Nicholas Church, Wilkes-Barre. Interment with military honors was in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Oscar's memory to the Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting Oscar's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.