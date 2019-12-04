BEACHWOOD N.J. — Patrice (Pat) Benjamin of Manchester, formerly of Beachwood, New Jersey, passed away on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. She died in her sleep at the age of 85.

Patrice was raised in Larksville, with her parents, Frank and Loretta Conahan; brother Frank; sister Maurita; along with her aunts, uncles and cousins, Martha Hanlon and Marie Friedman (nee Fitzpatrick). She graduated from College Misericordia (Misericordia University) in 1957. After graduation she moved to New Jersey, started her teaching career and met her husband.

As an avid bridge player Pat achieved Life Master status and played bridge with many groups and dear friends throughout her life. She retired from the Toms River school system after 26 years of teaching intermediate school Language Arts.

Patrice is predeceased by her husband, Howard.

She is survived by her loving children, Maurita, Charles and Ellen; daughter-in-law Lisa Benjamin (nee Broome); son-in-law Stephen Ferrante; and grandchildren Zachary Benjamin, Christian and Nora Ferrante.

Visitation will be 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St., Toms River, New Jersey. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 9:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Barnabas Church, Bayville, New Jersey.

Donations may be made in Patrice's name to: Johns Hopkins Medicine, www.hopkinsmedicine.org/support.

Arrangements under the direction of Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home and Polhemus Cremation Services. For more information or to send condolences, please visit www.polhemuscremations.com.