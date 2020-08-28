1/1
Patricia A. Fetko
LARKSVILLE — Patricia A. Fetko, 81, of Larksville, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

She was born in Edwardsville, daughter of the late William and Mae Wyce Perles. She graduated from Edwardsville High School in 1956. After graduation, she worked as a legal secretary. She also worked for a chiropractor for several years, after she raised her three children.

In healthier days, Pat could be found roller skating, dancing and traveling. She was an extrovert and loved to talk. Pat was a long time member of St. Mary's Annunciation Church in Kingston and after its closing, she became a member of St. Ignatius Church in Kingston.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Bruce Fetko.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Metro Fetko; daughter, Diane Moser; son, Mark and his wife, Anne Fetko; grandchildren, Hannah, Lex and Tucker; siblings, Nona Carey, David Perles, Donna Chadwick and Cyndi Boatright.

Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10:15 a.m. in St. Ignatius Church. Interment will be in St. Mary's Annunciation Cemetery, Pringle.



Published in Times Leader from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
A J Kopicki Funeral Home
263 Zerbey Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
(570) 287-3398
