WYOMING — Patricia A (Johnson) Mehalchick, 63, of Wyoming, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.

Born on Feb. 23, 1957, she was the daughter of the late James and Grace Johnson.

She was the wife of Gregory Mehalchick for 43 years. She was preceded in death by her father, James, mother, Grace, brother, James, sister, Mary, brother, Thomas and sister, Joannie.

Surviving are husband, Gregory, sons, Gregory and James, brother, Robert, and sisters, Judy, Grace and Elizabeth.

A private service will be held by the family.

Arrangements are by Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.