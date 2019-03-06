DALLAS — Patricia A. (Lavin) Michael, 86, of Dallas, mother of six and loving wife of Frank, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at her home surrounded by family.

Known to many as "Polly," Patricia was born in Swoyersville as the seventh child of the late Dr. John Lavin and Catherine Delehunt Lavin.

In addition to being a proud registered nurse, Patricia held bachelor's degrees in nursing and nursing education, master's degrees in nursing and counseling education and completed her doctoral studies in nursing and education at Widener and Temple University.

Prior to being a professor at Misericordia University and King's College, Patricia was the director of counseling services for then College Misericordia. Patient care was of the utmost importance to her. She believed in treating all patients like family. Patricia was honored to be one of the first nurses at the Communicable Disease Hospital in Wilkes-Barre, where she cared for polio patients.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Father John Lavin, James Lavin, Bernard Lavin and Thomas Lavin; and sisters Mary Kulina and Catherine Hawk.

Surviving are her husband of 59 years, Frank Michael; children Katie Kapral (husband Marty), of Dallas, Karen Gurnari (husband Mike), of Harveys Lake, Frank Michael III (wife Mary Bridget), of Alexandria, Va., Tricia O'Connell (husband Tom), of Dallas, Chris Michael (wife Kathy), of Dallas, and Tracey Carr (husband Steve), of Dallas; and the Nana of Amy, Mike, Kate and Alex Kapral, John Parulski (wife Kelli), Liz English (husband Mike), John, Mary and Libby Michael, Jill DeNucci (husband Dan), Michaela and Ben O'Connell, Maggie, Erin and Samantha Michael, Shelby and Steven Carr; six great-grandchildren: Jack, Henry, Ace, Kennedy, Quinn and Max; and her pet dachshund, Lucy. Patricia will be missed by her surviving siblings, Sally O'Haire, Hilda Delehunt and Morgan Lavin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, in Gate of Heaven Church, 40 Machell Ave., Dallas. The Rev. Daniel A. Toomey will officiate. Interment will be held in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery on Monday, March 11. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 8, at Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown. Those attending the funeral are asked to go directly to the church Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or the charity of the donors choosing.

The Michael family would like to thank all of the medical professionals, Heartland Hospice Care and friends who treated Mom like family.