KINGSTON — Patricia Ann Miller, of Kingston, died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at home.

Born in Hanover Township, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Anne Dixie.

She was a graduate of Hanover High School and Wilkes-Barre Business College, where she earned her associate degree.

Patti worked as an account manager for the Untied Penn Bank, as well as Sew Fine Draperies in Luzerne.

She was a member of Temple Israel Synagogue and other civic and religious organizations.

In additional to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and the love of her life, Harvey Miller, in 2008.

Mrs. Miller is survived by her children, Sherri Miller-Demas and her husband, Bill, of Summerfield, Florida, Jeffrey Miller and his wife, Karen, of Miami Beach, Florida, and, Jeffrey J. Miller, of Philadelphia; and grandchildren Jillian Miller and Morgan Miller, of Philadelphia, Jordan Robin and his wife, Jana, of Alexandria, Virginia, Blake Miller, of Syracuse, N.Y., and Samantha Miller, of Miami Beach, Florida; as well as great-grandchildren, Kylie Miller and Aubree Miller, of Philadelphia. She is also survived by her cousin, Chardell Bachman.

Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, from the Rosenberg Funeral Chapel Inc., 348 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre, with Cantor Ahron Abraham officiating. Interment will follow in Temple Israel Cemetery, Swoyersville.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to The Barbara Newsbaum Miller Prayer Book Fund at Temple Israel, Wilkes-Barre.

Visit www.RosenbergFuneralChapel.com for additional information.