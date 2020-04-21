EDWARDSVILLE — Patricia A. Williamson, of Edwardsville, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in River Run Rehab and Nursing Center, Kingston.

Born July 25, 1935, in Kingston, Patricia was the daughter of the late John and Henrietta Snyder Ryan. A graduate of the former Kingston High School, she was employed by McCrory's Department Store, Narrows Shopping Center, and later Arlans Department Store, both formerly in Edwardsville.

Patricia was a Parishioner of St. Ignatius Loyola Church, Kingston, and was a member of the Black Diamond American Legion Post #395, Kingston, and the Rush Inn Social Club, also in Kingston. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Raymond, a son, James J., and brothers and sisters Loretta, John, Katherine, and Bernie. Surviving are her son, Raymond, of Edwardsville, and a sister, Marcia (Douglas) Knorr, of Plains Township; grandchildren, James, of Manhattan; Raymond and Brett, of Nanticoke; three great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic health restrictions, funeral services for Patricia will be private. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township. A memorial service to honor her life will be held at a future date.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hugh P. Boyle & Son Funeral Home Inc., 416 Wyoming Ave., Kingston.

To express condolences or share a memory, visit [email protected]