SWOYERSVILLE — Patricia Ann Nemetz, 85, a resident of Swoyersville, passed into eternal life, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 3, 2019, at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Her beloved husband was the late Richard J. "Dick" Nemetz, who passed away on May 28, 2005. Richard and Patricia were blessed to share 51 years of marriage.

Born on July 9, 1934, in Kingston, Patricia was the daughter of the late Michael T. Zipay and Julia (Aruscavage) Zipay.

Raised in Swoyersville, Patricia was a graduate of the former Saint Nicholas High School, Class of 1952.

A dedicated homemaker most of her life, Patricia also worked part-time at the former Fashion Youth Center, Edwardsville, and the former Bon Ton Department Store, Wyoming.

Patricia was a faithful Catholic and a member of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville. She was a longtime member of the former Holy Trinity Church, Swoyersville, where she held membership with the church's Confraternity of Christian Mothers and Holy Name Society. Additionally, along with her husband, she was associated with the Verizon Telecom Pioneers, Wilkes-Barre Chapter.

A woman of many enjoyments, Patricia especially enjoyed the many trips she and her husband took over the years; antiquing; shopping; sewing; trying her luck at the casino; and working the daily cryptoquote. She also had a great love for animals, sharing a close bond with her late cat, Toby.

Patricia had a great devotion to her family and she cherished every moment she shared with her loved ones. She will forever be remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Patricia is survived by her five children, Julie Filipczyk and her husband, Tony, of Shavertown; Richard P. Nemetz and his wife, Diane, of Wyoming; Diane Martin and her husband, Frank, of Luzerne; Donna Bauman and her husband, Michael, of Forty Fort; and Valerie Zelinsky, of Shavertown; her nine grandchildren, Kyle Filipczyk, Janelle Nemetz, Ryan Nemetz, Raymond Wyberski, Brandon Romanoski, Justin Romanoski, Michael Matthew Bauman, Lucas Zelinsky, and Zachary Zelinsky; and several great-grandchildren; her brother, Reverend Father Michael J. Zipay; her sister, Christine Urban; as well as generations of nieces and nephews.

Relatives and Friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral which will be conducted at 9:20 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, from the Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, followed by a con-celebrated Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10: a.m. in Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville. Patricia's brother, the Rev. Father Michael J. Zipay, will be the celebrant of her Funeral Mass.

Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in Saint John's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Courtdale.

Family and Friends are invited to attend Patricia's viewing which will be held from 4:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at the funeral home.

For additional information or to send Patricia's Family an online message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or Facebook page.

The family will be providing flowers, so they kindly request that in lieu of floral tributes you consider making a donation in Patricia's memory to Medical Oncology Associates Prescription Assistance Fund, c/o Medical Oncology Associates, 382 Pierce St., Kingston, PA 18704.