Patricia Ann Sciandra, originally from Pittston, most recently of Scottsdale, Ariz., passed away on June 13, 2020, at the age of 81.

She was the beloved mother of two daughters, Jodi Ann Sciandra and Mia Cara Sciandra.

She was devoted to her children and relocated to Arizona to continue the close bond with both.

She is the only child born to Raphael Vincent Bianco and Edith Sordi Bianco, and former wife of Joseph J. Sciandra for 25 years.

Patricia grew up in Pittston and worked in the fashion industry all her life. She attended Trap Hagen Fashion Institute in New York.

Patricia was known and loved by many and would ALWAYS reach out to those in need. She was an extremely devout Christian and was active in her church both in Pennsylvania and in Arizona.

She was an avid health enthusiast. She participated and enjoyed working out, running, swimming, yoga and taught nutrition. She also was actively involved in many charities.

She was loved by many and touched the lives of everyone she encountered. She will be sorely missed by her children and close friends but will live on in their hearts FOREVER.