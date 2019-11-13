Times Leader Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 823-4567
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Blockus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Blockus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Blockus Obituary

Patricia A. Blockus, 56, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.

Born Feb. 21, 1963, in West Pittston she was a daughter of Mildred Sarf Barber and the late Michael Barber.

Patricia was a graduate of Wyoming Area High School and earned her BA from King's College. She was a paralegal for the law firm of Hourigan, Kluger and Quinn for more than 20 years prior to her illness.

Patricia was devoted to her family and was most happy with any time she could spend with her granddaughter.

A sister, Diane Ranieli, preceded her in death.

Patricia will be greatly missed by her mother, Mildred; children Katelyn Blockus of Nanticoke and Matthew Blockus of New York, N.Y.; granddaughter Alaina Patricia Evans; sister Michele Columbo of Arizona; brother Michael Barber of West Pittston; nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Celebration of Patricia's life will begin Thursday with visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin's 142 S. Washington St. in Wilkes-Barre and continue there on Friday with gathering at 8:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. in the Church of Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception.

Memories and condolences may be shared with Patricia's family at www.celebrateherlife.com.

Published in Times Leader from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
Download Now