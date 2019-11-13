|
Patricia A. Blockus, 56, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
Born Feb. 21, 1963, in West Pittston she was a daughter of Mildred Sarf Barber and the late Michael Barber.
Patricia was a graduate of Wyoming Area High School and earned her BA from King's College. She was a paralegal for the law firm of Hourigan, Kluger and Quinn for more than 20 years prior to her illness.
Patricia was devoted to her family and was most happy with any time she could spend with her granddaughter.
A sister, Diane Ranieli, preceded her in death.
Patricia will be greatly missed by her mother, Mildred; children Katelyn Blockus of Nanticoke and Matthew Blockus of New York, N.Y.; granddaughter Alaina Patricia Evans; sister Michele Columbo of Arizona; brother Michael Barber of West Pittston; nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Celebration of Patricia's life will begin Thursday with visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin's 142 S. Washington St. in Wilkes-Barre and continue there on Friday with gathering at 8:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. in the Church of Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception.
