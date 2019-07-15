Patricia (Patty) Boyd Thomas Brady lost her battle with both Alzheimer's and Father Time; she passed in the wee hours of June 5, 2019, just five days from celebrating her 90th birthday.

The only child of Forest A. And Ann E. Boyd, Patricia was a proud alumna of Berwick High School's class of '47, where she participated in drama and cheerleading and regularly attended class picnics and reunions.

Patricia graduated from Wilkes College in 1951 with a B.A. in English. She won drama's "the golden boy" for her leading role in 1950.

Patricia started her teaching career at Frederick High School in Frederick, Md., in 1955, and continued teaching English literature and honors English at California Area High School in Western Pennsylvania. Even after her retirement in 1993, Patricia kept on with substitute teaching in Hanover and later taught E.S.L. To several local families in the area.

She will be remembered by special friends, Barbara Johnson, of Arlington Va., Rozalin Nasher, of Frederick, Md., and Charles Reilly, of Harveys Lake.

Patricia is survived by her only son, Christopher Boyd Thomas, of Seattle, Wash.

An inurnment with naval honor guard will take place at Arlington National Cemetery later this year.