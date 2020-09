PITTSTON TWP. — Patricia Dorothy Lee, 76, of Pittston Township, died Sept. 1, 2020. Surviving is her husband, Michael T. Lee, Sr., of Pittston Township. The family will receive friends and relatives, following CDC guidelines of wearing a face covering and maintaining social distance, for a walk through visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday in Adonizio Funeral Home, LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.