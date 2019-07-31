SWOYERSVILLE — Patricia L. Wojnarski, 74, of Swoyersville, passed away July 30, 2019, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born Sept. 16, 1944, in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Edna Wiszniewski Petrik

She was a graduate of Plymouth High School and attended Luzerne County Community College and Star Technical Institute. Prior to retirement, she was employed by Social Security Data Operations Center.

Patricia is survived by her husband of 56 years, Robert; a son, Timothy; a daughter, Amy Hoegen and husband Daniel; four grandchildren, Rachael, Joel, Jacob and Stephen; and a sister, Marie Kalinowski and her husband, Leo, of Ohio.

Patricia's wishes were to be cremated and a private funeral to be held at the convenience of her family.

Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Joseph's Center in Scranton.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lehman-Gregory Funeral Home, 281 Chapel St., Swoyersville.