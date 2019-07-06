WILKES-BARRE — Patricia Lee Brown, known to family and friends as Faye, a resident of Wilkes-Barre, passed away in early March 2019.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre on Oct. 29, 1947, to the late Joseph Martin Farrell and Valerie Shaw Cavanaugh Farrell.

Patricia attended local schools through high school and obtained a B.S. degree in psychology from Temple University, Philadelphia.

She had a successful career as a model, modeling in Philadelphia and New York City. She then directed her energies to the training of young men and women interested in modeling and self-improvement. In that capacity, she was Executive Director of the In-Vogue School of modeling in Wilkes-Barre. She was often a featured guest on TV and radio programs and was a prominent guest speaker and lecturer at area colleges and high schools. Additionally, she worked in various areas of sales, marketing and telemarketing.

She had a quick wit, a keen interest in history and classic movies, and a creative flair in home decorating and fashion. Perhaps her greatest passion and joy in life was her love for animals, especially her kitties, Kiha, Dana, Che and Devon.

Patricia is survived by her sister-in-law, Carol Cavanaugh Flannery, of Kingston; niece Terry Cavanaugh Sellars, of Marlyland; nephew Keith Cavanaugh, of Kingston; great-niece Kathleen Cavanaugh, of Wilkes-Barre; and former husband Charles Carl Snyder III, of Kingston.

Memorial services are private and at the discretion of the family.

Any desired contribution in her memory may be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County.