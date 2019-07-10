WILKES-BARRE — Patricia Lennox died peacefully on March 29, 2019, in Lancaster, California, at the age of 74.

Patricia was born on July 11, 1944, in Wilkes-Barre to Helen and Joseph Heffers. She graduated from Swoyersville High School in Swoyersville. Patricia earned an associate degree from Oxnard College in business management and administration in 1981 with high honors. She then graduated from Eckerd College, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree, and then went on to George Washington University, where she achieved her master's degree in education and human development. She has a lifetime career of education, including roles of a teacher and an admissions travel recruiter.

Surviving are her three younger siblings, Joseph Dwinchick, of Dallas, Elaine Walsh, of Duryea, and Diane Dwinchick, of Forty For; her two daughters, Deborah Kearns, of Apple Valley, Calif., and Dianne Reeder, of Lancaster, Calif.; along with her five grandchildren; two nephews; and two nieces.

Services were held privately at the convenience of the family.