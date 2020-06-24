LARKSVILLE — Patricia M. Buscemi, 79, of Larksville, passed away peacefully, holding hands with her daughter, Jackie, and grandson, Kurt, Monday morning, June 22, 2020, at Residential Hospice, Wilkes-Barre

Born June 16, 1941, in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Angelo Concert and Sally Masonis (Olescuk, Concert, Adams), who immigrated from Italy and Poland.

Patricia, "Pat", was a devout Christian and was a member of the former St. Mary's Church, Swoyersville. She was a graduate of Swoyersville High School, Class of 1959.

Pat held a variety of jobs throughout her life. She was a Catechism teacher in New Jersey, beautician at Pomery's in Wyoming, worked in the mailroom at the Luzerne County Courthouse, was a nurse's aid at Valley Crest, she fostered hundreds of children out of her home in Swoyersville, and she even worked at a cemetery digging graves by hand when she was young.

In addition to working a diverse group of jobs, she traveled the world and lived in Taiwan for a few years. Not only did she speak English, Italian and Polish, she also learned to speak Mandarin.

She loved cooking delicious Italian and Polish meals, baking, cooking, shopping, yard sales, donating to charities, gambling at the slot machines, spending time in the salon getting her hair and nails done, praying, entertaining during the holidays, and spending time with her family and friends, especially her lifelong friend, Ruthie O'Dell, of Plains ("Stiff").

In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her only son, Joseph J. Buscemi, seven siblings, including four sisters, Regina Chojnacki, Irene Lapotta, Rose Concert, Ann Marie Bealla, and three brothers, Edward (Buster), Dominick, and Angelo Concert.

Pat is survived by her two daughters, Michelle Buscemi, of Exeter, and Jacqueline Buscemi Krasavage, of Larksville; sister, Sally Emanuel and husband, Jeff, of Dallas; grandson, Kurt Krasavage, of Edwardsville; granddaughter, Michaella Pack, of Pittston; great-grandson, Nico Hromek; former spouse, Joseph C. Buscemi, of Swoyersville; several nieces, nephews, cousins and her beloved cat, Pita.

Blessing service for Pat will be held 10 a.m. Saturday from the Lehman-Gregory Funeral Home Inc., 281 Chapel St., Swoyersville.

Interment in Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Dallas.

Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are required at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association, American Heart Association or any charity related to Veterans.

The family would like to give special gratitude to all the medical teams, nurses, and aids that have been involved with her care over the decades.

Special thanks to Larksville Ambulance and the following doctors that helped extend her incredible life with her family; Dr. Irvin Jacibs, Richard Oley, Rajesh Dave, Javid Amini, Gary Langieri, Alfonso Rodriguez, Michael Adler and Recaredo Berbano.