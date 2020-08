WEST WYOMING — Patricia M. Fedorko, 69, of West Wyoming, formerly of Suscon, died Aug. 14, 2020. Surviving is her husband, Gene Fedorko, Sr. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday in Queen of the Apostle Parish, Avoca. Social distancing and masks are required. Family and friends are asked to go directly to church. Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, Avoca, is in charge of arrangements.