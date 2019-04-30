COURTDALE — Patricia M. Schesney, 56, of Courtdale, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Berwick Hospital, from injuries sustained in a car accident.

She was born in Kingston, a daughter of the late Joseph and Bernice Forsey Bennick. She was a 1980 graduate of Wyoming Valley West and was employed by Geisinger Medical Center and previously by Citizens Bank.

Patty had many friends, she loved children, her animals, crocheting and vacations at Wildwood Crest, N.J.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph.

Patty is survived by her husband, Joseph Schesney; son, Joseph Schesney; sister, JoAnne Bennick; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday from the Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Ignatius Church. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Dallas.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.