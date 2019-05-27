DALLAS — Patricia M. (Sutton) Whitehead, 70, of Dallas, formerly of Patchogue, Long Island, N.Y., passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, after a long and brave battle with lung cancer. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend who is dearly missed already.

Born on July 28, 1948, she was one of 10 children of the late Joseph and Marie Schwendeman Sutton.

Patricia was a graduate of Island Trees High School, Class of 1966, and received an associate's degree from Suffolk County Community College.

She earned her LPN in nursing while working full time and raising her only child as a single mom. She then got a job at the Veterans Hospital in Northport, N.Y., as an LPN. She was offered the opportunity to earn her RN and she did so, graduating at the top of her class. She worked as a psychiatric nurse at the VA in Northport, N.Y., until she retired. She loved her job, and all her patients and co-workers loved her. After she retired, she moved to Dallas with her husband to be closer to her daughter and son-in-law and her three grandchildren. Her family and her grandchildren were her pride and joy.

An avid animal lover, she leaves behind her beloved dog, Holly.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Arthur, of New York, her sisters, Diane, of Florida, Carol, of Florida, and Elizabeth, of New York.

Surviving are her beloved husband of 30 years, Stanley R. Whitehead; daughter, Christine Sutton Manzella and son-in-law Robert Manzella, of Shavertown; grandchildren Mitchell, Jonathan and Meagan, of Shavertown; siblings, John Sutton and his wife, Diana, of Florida, Joseph Sutton Jr., of Florida, Kathleen Harris, of Florida, Joan Sutton Davis and her husband Bill Davis, of North Carolina, and Richard Krapf and his wife, Annette Krapf, of South Carolina.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, from Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown. The Rev. Charles Grube will officiate. Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Northeast Boston Terrier Rescue or Short Noses Only Rescue Team.