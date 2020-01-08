MOUNTAIN TOP — Patricia R. Nealon, 70, of Mountain Top, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Ashley, she was a daughter of Mary Hughes Nealon and the late Patrick Nealon Jr. Pat was a member of St. Jude Parish, Mountain Top.

She was a registered nurse and worked for home health for 30 years and then for Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Northeast Pennsylvania until her retirement.

Pat enjoyed crafting and gardening, but especially loved decorating her home for Christmas.

Pat was preceded, in death in addition to her father, by her sister Debbie Phipps.

Pat is survived by her mother, Mary; her brothers, Dennis Nealon and Patrick Nealon III and his wife Mary Jo; her sister, Kay Carnevale and her husband Vinnie; her nieces, Karin, Sarah, Becky, Meghan, Heather, Rachael and Holly; as well as her 19 great-nieces and great-nephews.

The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday from the Chapel of the Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover Township, interment will immediately follow in the cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital.