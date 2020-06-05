Patricia R. Miller
WILKES-BARRE — Patricia R. Miller, 81, of Wilkes-Barre, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Born Oct. 24, 1938, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late John J. and Madeline Eyerman Miller.

Pat was a graduate of E.L. Meyers High School and studied hair care at De L'Oreal Beauty School in Paris, France.

Returning to Wilkes-Barre, she opened Pat's Beauty Salon downtown. She later worked at Holiday Hair Fashions at Penn Plaza before retiring.

Pat was an enthusiastic fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame.

Pat was a devoted grandmother, finding her most precious moments sharing in her grandchildren's sporting events.

Her sisters, Nancy, Madge and Joan, preceded her in death.

Pat will be greatly missed by her daughter, Pattie Brace Ritsick and her husband, Marty, of Mountain Top; grandchildren, Casey, Madeline and Kaitlyn Ritsick; other family and friends.

Pat's entire family is grateful for the loving, compassionate care she received from her caregiver, Michele Dante, and Dr. Charles Manganiello.

Celebration of Pat's Life will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020, with gathering at 9:30 a.m. at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., in Wilkes-Barre, followed by graveside services at 10 a.m. at Saint Mary's Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Operation Scarlet Shar-Pei Rescue, or the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation.

Memories and condolences may be shared with Pat's family at www.celebrateherlife.com.



Published in Times Leader from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
