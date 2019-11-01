RALEIGH, N.C. — After an eighteen-year battle with leukemia, Patricia Rutkoski Sparlow, a native of Huntington Mills, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Oct. 27, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Julia Rutkoski; and brothers Ronald, Walter "Hup" Jr., and Bernard.

She lived for most of her life in the Wyoming Valley, including Huntington Mills, Forty Fort, and Kingston. At the time of her death she was a resident of Raleigh, North Carolina.

She was a big fan of the Carolina Hurricanes and Duke basketball and loved attending games. She also loved collecting and reading James Patterson novels and attending church and lunch with her many friends in Raleigh. Her favorite thing was to spend time with her family. She was a retiree of Nabisco Brands, and more recently she was employed with Harris Teeter.

She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Morrow and son-in-law Robert, of Raleigh; and grandson Matthew Morrow, of Chicago, Illinois.

There will be no calling hours and funeral service will be private.