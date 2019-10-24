MARRIOTTSVILLE, Md. — Patricia Whalen Fosko, 73, of Marriottsville, Maryland, formerly of Dallas, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Carroll Hospice Dove House, Westminster, Maryland, surrounded by her family.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Willard and Dorothy Whalen.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul.

Patricia was a graduate of Dallas Senior High School, Class of 1964; graduated from College Misericordia in 1970 with a Bachelor of Science in secondary business education; earned accreditation in elementary education and a Masters of Science in education. Pat was employed by Dallas School District as a business education and technology teacher at Dallas Senior High School. Throughout her teaching career, she always had an open door policy and was beloved by her students.

She enjoyed traveling with family, beach vacations and spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her children, Kerry Fosko Morra and husband Erik, of Marriottsville, Maryland, with whom she resided, and David Fosko, of Dallas; grandchildren Chloe and Brynlee Fosko and Nathan and Zachary Fosko Morra; siblings Kathleen Malak (Richard), Dorothy Komsisky (Robert), Linda Casey (Thomas), Joseph Whalen (Marie) and Robert Whalen (Betty); as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Gate of Heaven Church, 40 Machell Ave., Dallas. The Rev. Daniel Toomey will officiate. A private interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Carverton. Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown. All are asked to go directly to church on the day of funeral.

Memorial donations may be made in Pat's honor to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157-9967, or www.carrollhospice.org/make-a-gift.