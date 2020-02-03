Times Leader Obituaries
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 823-4567
WILKES-BARRE — Patricia Williams, 73, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully on Feb. 1, 2020.

Born Jan. 9, 1947, in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Alfred (Pat) and Anna Syron Santucci.

A graduate of E.L. Meyers High School, Patricia was a loan analyst for Sallie Mae before retiring.

Patricia's family was most important to her. She enjoyed fishing with her husband and family beach trips, and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Patricia will be greatly missed by her husband, David; children, David and his wife Michele Williams, of Dallas, Dr, Daniel and his wife Beth Williams, of Harrisburg, Terri and her husband Joe Elms, of Wilkes-Barre, and Michael Williams, of Nanticoke; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; other family and friends.

A celebration of Patricia's life will be held on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, with visitation from 9 a.m. to noon at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St. in Wilkes-Barre, followed by a service at 12:30 p.m. in the Chapel at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Hanover Township.

Memorial donations are preferred and may be made to the charity of your preference.

Memories and condolences may be shared with Patricia's family at www.celebrateherlife.com.

Published in Times Leader from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
