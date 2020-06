Or Copy this URL to Share

HANOVER TWP. — Patrick Belusko, 28, of Hanover Township, died May 25, 2020. Private services will be held from the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.



