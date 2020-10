DUNMORE — Patrick J. Manley, Jr., age 88, of Dunmore and most recently the Pines Senior Living in Clarks Summit, died Oct. 29, 2020. Surviving are wife, Lillian (Dzak) Manley. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Lucy's Church, 949 Scranton St., West Scranton. Friends may call from 9 a.m. on until Mass Saturday. Those attending are asked to go directly to the church. Arrangements by the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home, Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton.