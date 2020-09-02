DALLAS — Patrick J. "Pat" McGough Jr., 92, of Dallas, passed away peacefully of natural causes, on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, only a few days after the passing of his wife, Audrey, who passed on Aug. 24.

Born in 1928 in Newark, N.J., he was the son of the late Patrick J. McGough Sr. and Madeline Stinnard.

Pat met his wife, Audrey, while attending Coughlin High School, graduated in 1947 and married Audrey in May of 1951. Pat proudly served his country for four years in the U.S. Navy, briefly aboard the USS Providence, then with his majority of time assigned to the battleship USS Missouri during the Korean War as a radioman.

After his service, Pat began his career as a bus driver for Greyhound, but soon switched to Martz Trailways of Wilkes-Barre, and was very proud to have amassed 2.8 million miles of safe driving throughout the duration of his career. After "retiring" in 1993, he continued to work part time at Enterprise Car Rental, Hechinger's Supply and even obtained a Realtors license.

Pat and Audrey lived in Wilkes-Barre, East Aurora, N.Y., and eventually settled in Dallas, where they lived in Fernbrook for 60 years and later spent more than five happy years at Masonic Village, Dallas. Most recently, they were living at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. The family would like to thank all the residents and staff in both communities and Masonic Village Hospice for their friendships, love and dedicated care.

Pat enjoyed spending many camping vacations with his family and eventually he and Audrey would travel twice across the U.S., as well as trips to Canada and annual trips to Lewes, Del., with their travel trailer. Pat was extremely personable and enjoyed meeting and talking to people everywhere he went.

Pat and Audrey recently celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary. They had five children and four grandchildren. Their first son, Michael, died shortly after birth. Pat thought that his children were his greatest accomplishment. Surviving are two sons, Jim McGough (Sue) and Kevin McGough (Sara), and two daughters, Jayne Ann Borg Meadows and June Kupstas (Steve), four grandchildren; Ryan and Laura McGough, Jennifer Oliveria (Lucas), and Andrew Kupstas, and two siblings; Francis McGough (Helen) and Patty Ann Kupstas (Jim).

A memorial service celebrating Patrick's life will be held Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz. Friends and family will be received starting at 9:30 a.m. COVID-19 precautions required, which include masks, social distancing and no personal contact, as well as capacity limitations. Interment for both Patrick and Audrey will follow Patrick's services at 2 p.m. at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pat's memory to the Masonic Villages of Pennsylvania, c/o Office of Gift Planning, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, 17022. Please reference the 'Helping Hands Fund.' Or to the USS Missouri Memorial Association; online at USSMissouri.org/donate or by mail to USS Missouri Memorial Association, 63 Cowpens St., Honolulu, Hawaii, 96701.

