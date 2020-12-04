1/1
Patrick John Astolfi
Patrick John Astolfi passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre Township. Due to COVID concerns, there will be no visitation nor funeral, but a celebration of life service to be determined in the spring will be announced for loved ones to honor him.

Patrick was born in Wilkes-Barre, to Jerry Astolfi and Patricia Quinn, on Oct. 31, 1972. He graduated from Crestwood High School in 1989, and attended Luzerne County Community College for Hotel Management, which led him to a job as a manager at Ruby Tuesday's. Patrick briefly operated the Ruptured Duck Cafe at the Plains American Legion and spent his final years caring for his mother.

An avid angler, Patrick never passed up an opportunity to wet his line and pursue the native freshwater fish in the Mountain Top area and striper bass in the Atlantic Ocean. Spending time with his nieces and nephews lightened his spirit, as did his assistance in bringing Santa to visit the Plains United Methodist Church children.

Patrick is survived by his father, Jerry, mother, Patricia, stepmother, Linda Astolfi, sister, Erin Blank, brother, Jeremy Astolfi, brother-in-law, Matthew Blank, stepsister, Mary Ruth Tirva, stepbrother, Scotty Bugianesi and nephews, Ethan and Adin Blank, Steven Bugianesi and nieces, Amanda Tirva, Amber Tirva and Lindsey Bugianesi.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Edwards & Russin Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., Edwardsville, www.russincares.com.



Published in Times Leader from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards & Russin Funeral and Cremation Services Inc.
717 Main Street
Edwardsville, PA 18704
(570) 287-2741
