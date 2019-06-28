Patrick Joseph Conway Jr.

Service Information
Yanaitis Funeral Home
55 Stark St
Plains, PA
18705
(570)-822-2416
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Church of the Corpus Christi Parish
605 Luzerne Ave
West Pittston, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Church of the Corpus Christi Parish
605 Luzerne Ave.
West Pittston, PA
Obituary
PLAINS TWP. — Patrick Joseph Conway Jr., 41, of Plains Township, lost his battle with addiction on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon on Monday, July 1, 2019, in Immaculate Conception Church of the Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, with Monsignor John J. Sempa, pastor, officiating. A visitation will be held in church prior to Mass from 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be held will be held privately.

Memorial donations may be given to the Pennsylvania s Inc., 1117 Country Club Road, Dallas, PA 17011, or online at www.pawoundedwarriors.org.

Arrangements are in the care of the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., Plains Township.
Published in Times Leader from June 28 to June 29, 2019
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.