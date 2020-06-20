WEST PITTSTON — Patrick Leonard Jiunta, West Pittston, passed away Friday, June 19, at the home of his daughter.

Patrick was born into the infamous Wilkes-Barre Flat Iron Hotel family on Aug. 10, 1926, where he was employed during his teen years as a (depending on the story) bus boy, housekeeper, driver and keeper of secrets. Oh, the stories.

While other young lads his age were playing stick ball and marbles in the streets of Pittston, Patrick, who was a gifted musician, played trumpet in his own band as well as an orchestra.

At 18, he couldn't wait another minute to serve his country, so he left high school to join the U.S. Army Air Corps and became a pilot in Germany and Africa during WWII.

The man loved to soar.

After returning from service and completing high school, where he met the love of his life, Dorothy Plesnar, Patrick attended Temple University, where he received a doctorate in pharmacy. He opened Jiunta's Pharmacy, which remained a Wilkes-Barre fixture for over 50 years. He dispensed medication, ice cream and really excellent life advice.

Throughout his life, Patrick was a well-rounded Renaissance Man before it was a thing. He was a true force of life and a spectacularly blinding light. He painted, sculpted, built furniture, gardened, was an opera aficionado and played the ukulele. And the cherry on top of the Patrick sundae? He sky-dived as a birthday gift to himself one lucky, later-in-life day.

Patrick recently sold his beloved home in West Pittston, and temporarily re-located to the Village of Wesley, before recently returning to West Pittston at the home of his daughter and son-in-law.

Patrick was sadly preceded in death by that aforementioned love of his life, Dorothy, in 2009. Also preceding him were his brothers; James, Martin, Charles, and sisters, Stella Speziale and Mary Supplee.

Missing him forever are his children: Sharon Ciocca, David Jiunta, Patrice Jiunta, Lisa Miller, Maria Jiunta Heck and her husband, Anthony, and Jennifer Rudderman and her husband, Randal. Patrick was graced with 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Goodbye, Patrick. Fly high among the sweet choruses of love, admiration and profound peace.

The man loved to soar.