PLAINS TWP. — Patrick P. Perugino, 71, of Plains Township, died Nov. 7, 2020. His wife is the former Cathirose Staley. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Friday in Ss Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains. Family and friends may call 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at the church. Masks and social distancing required. Arrangements entrusted to the Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains.