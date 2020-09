HANOVER TWP. — Patrick Peter Belusko, age 58, of Hanover Township, died Sept. 15, 2020. Family and friends are invited to Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, Wilkes-Barre. Family and friends are invited to call on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth.