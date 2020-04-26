Patrick William Shea passed away at his home surrounded by his family on April 24, 2020 (official date: April 25, 2020).

He was born on May 31, 1949, in Pittston, to the late Joseph and Margaret Shea. Patrick graduated from vocational school as a mechanic, but pursued and worked as a carpenter at Pittston Lumber Company and Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital for most of his life.

On April 29, 1972, Patrick married Nancy Serino. This year, they would have been married 48 years. They had three beautiful children, Colleen, Kimie and Patrick.

Patrick had a love for Notre Dame football and basketball. He was a true Fighting Irishman in life and will be watching over his favorite team in heaven to make sure they win. He was an excellent trap shooter and won many awards for his skill. He loved to spend time at his camper where he would go boating, fishing and spend time with friends. Patrick would enjoy taking rides up to the lake with his sister Cathy and niece Erin.

Patrick was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Margaret Shea, daughter, Colleen Shea, sister, Margaret Briggs, her husband, Richard Briggs, and nephew, John Shea.

He is survived by wife, Nancy Shea, daughter, Kimie Cimarelli and her husband Adam, son, Patrick Shea and his girlfriend, Megan, brother, Joseph Shea and his wife, Kathy, sister, Cathy McDermott and her husband, Joseph, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to thank the ER, ICU and PCU nurses at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital, Bayada Skilled and Hospice Nursing and Home Instead Senior Care for taking such great care of Patrick in his final days. The family will have a memorial service at a later date when family and friends can come together to celebrate Patrick's life. All donations in Patrick's memory may be made to the Colleen Shea Children's Foundation, 1086 Highway 315, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea. Online condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.