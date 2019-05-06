MOUNTAIN TOP — Pattie Walsh, of Mountain Top passed away Saturday, May 5, 2019, peacefully at home with her family by her side after battling cancer and muscular dystrophy.

Born Oct. 25, 1955, in Nanticoke, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Josephine Walters. She was a graduate of Nanticoke High School, class of 1973, formerly worked in the Mental Health at Community Counseling Service, Wilkes-Barre, and was a member of St. Jude Parrish, Mountain Top.

Pattie and her husband, Joseph, celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary on April 17, 2019.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by son Chris and his, wife Angelica Walsh, of San Diego, Calif.; daughter Shannon and her husband, Andrew Smith, of West Chester; granddaughter Annie Walsh; and brother Joseph Walters, of Nanticoke.

Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in Maria Goretti Church, Laflin. Friends may call at the church from 10:30 a.m. to time of Mass.

Arrangements by Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.