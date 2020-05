Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Paul's life story with friends and family

Share Paul's life story with friends and family

EXETER — Paul Andrew Hreha, 89, of Exeter, died May 20, 2020. Interment will be private at Glenwood Mausoleum, Clarks Summit. Arrangements were entrusted to Harold C. Snowdon Home for Funerals Inc., Kingston.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store