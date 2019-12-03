KINGSTON — Paul J. Blaski of Kingston and formerly of Hanover Township, passed away Nov. 30, 2019, Geisinger Wyoming Valley, Palins Township.

Born June 30, 1960, in Hanover Township, he was ason of the late Edward and Pauline Fedock Blaski, a graduate of Hanover Township Area, Class of 1978, and was formerly employed as a butcher for Price Chopper, Wyoming; Main Source, Moosic, and lastly Gerrity's Markets.

He was preceded in death by sister Jeanne Mendygral; brothers Richard and Edward Blaski; lifelong best friend, Tom Pape.

Member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parrish, Swoyersville, he and his wife, Gaylynn Blaski, celebrated their 33 wedding anniversary July 6, 2019. Surviving in addition to his wife are son Paul Blaski Jr.; daughter Melanie Blaski, both of San Diego, Calif.; numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 9:15 a.m. Friday from Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Swoyersville, at 10 a.m. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Friends may call 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.