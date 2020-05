Or Copy this URL to Share

WILKES-BARRE — Paul C. Pearson, of Wilkes-Barre, died May 2, 2020. He is survived by his wife, the former Molly Blaum. Funeral services will be held at a later date from Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 9 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.



