FALLS — Paul G. Condeelis Jr., 70, of Falls passed away unexpectedly Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township, surrounded by his family after experiencing a medical emergency.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Paul E. and Agnes A. Sowa Condeelis. He was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and Lackawanna Junior College with a degree in business. After serving in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, he worked at Clark Summit State Hospital until he retired in 2009.

He loved helping others and continued to service his community by volunteering at the Lake Winola Fire Company, Station 12, for many years until he was recognized as a lifetime member.

He was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Condeelis; and a sister, Cynthia Condeelis Shallow.

He was a devoted father and is survived by a son, Paul M Condeelis and his wife, Tammy, Bentonville, Arkansas; a daughter, Renee Lipisko and her husband, Stan, Falls; a brother, Richard Condeelis and his wife, Maryellen, Mehoopany; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Paul 10 a.m. Wednesday Jan. 8, 2020, from the St. Mary of the Lake Church in Lake Winola, interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Lake Winola. Visitation for friends will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Lake Winola Fire Company, PO Box 73, Lake Winola, PA 18625.

