1/1
Paul Gallagher
1956 - 2020
Paul Gallagher passed away on Sept. 16, 2020, surrounded by his wife and three sons in the same hospital he had the joy of witnessing the birth of all three of his children and two grandchildren.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on April 5, 1956, Paul was the eighth of nine children of the late Dr. Harry and Eileen Gallagher.

Paul's family was as much a joy to him as he was to everyone he met in the 64 years he spent on this earth. Paul was a humble man who would balk at having his lifetime of accomplishments borne by this paper, but it should be noted that he was the fastest thing that ever skied down a mountain, a wonderful father, a doting grandfather and a below average golfer. Paul was loved by many and liked by most; and he seemed to tolerate many of them in kind.

Paul is survived by his wife of 37 years, Lizabeth, his sons, Christian, Peter and Alex, his daughter-in-law, Sarah, his grandchildren Althea and Neil; as well as a number of brothers, sisters, cousins, nieces and nephews of such enormity, he had a difficult time recalling all of their names.

There will be an empty stool at Three Guys, a vacant chairlift at Elk and an amazing man missing from our lives forever. For those who knew him and mourn his passing, please take solace in the proverb, "Be humble for you are made of earth and be noble for you are made of stars." And remember that he cared for his loved ones until the end.

A crowded viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at Snowdon Funeral Home in Shavertown, followed by a private Mass of Christian Burial at Gate of Heaven Church in Dallas on Tuesday, Sept. 22.



Published in Times Leader from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Snowdon Funeral Home
SEP
22
Mass of Christian Burial
Gate of Heaven Church
Funeral services provided by
Snowdon Funeral Home
140 N Main St
Shavertown, PA 18708
(570) 675-3333
