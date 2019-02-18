WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Paul H. Garren Sr., of Wilkes-Barre Township, son, father, brother, uncle and Pop, silently passed away with his family by his side.

Paul loved life.

Born in Endicott, N.Y., he spent his early life in the North End of Wilkes-Barre.

Paul attended Coughlin High School and, at the age of 17, enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Upon his discharge from the Marines, he joined the Army National Guard 109th Field Artillery, Kingston.

Paul had several jobs, D.W. Construction, Osmose; Sears Warehouse, Hanover Township, for 10 years, before transferring to the warehouse in Raleigh, N.C. His last job was at Look Trailers, Mountain Top. Paul worked as a forklift driver most of his life.

He lived in North Carolina for eight years, and would call home to brag how warm it was in December and January when we were getting snowed in up here.

He was an easy going person who would help anyone. Always smiling, his motto was, "Live For Today."

NASCAR was his favorite pastime. Dale Sr. and Jr. were his idols. You knew when the race was on because you could hear him rooting.

When football season started and Pittsburgh Steelers were playing, it was as if he was at the game.

Paul leaves behind his mother, Lorraine Taylor, of Wilkes-Barre Township; children, Jacqueline Garren and her fiancé, Carl Schnaufer, of Berwick, April Longfoot, of Larksville, and Paul H. Garren Jr., of Hanover Township; six grandchildren; brothers, Carl Garren and his wife, Donna, of Sweet Valley, Bryan Garren, of Huntington Mills, and John Taylor Jr. and his wife, Aileen, of Bear Creek; nieces, nephews, uncles and aunts.

Funeral services with military honors will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre. Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

We would like to thank the American Cancer Society, Dr. Saidman and his staff, Dr. Clerico, Dr. Horvic and his staff, and Dr. Kozicki for their care of Paul.