WILKES-BARRE — Paul J. Crawford, 49, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Born Nov. 30, 1969, in Hunlock Creek he was a son of the late Paul J. and Marguerite Nilon Crawford.

P.J. was a 1987 graduate of Bishop Hoban High School and earned his undergraduate degree from Wilkes University and M.S. in organizational management from Misericordia University.

P.J. proudly served our country as a soldier of the United States Army for four years during the Gulf War Era; he earned the rank of Sergeant.

P.J. was a design engineer for Commonwealth Telephone Company for several years before accepting a position as a police officer for the City of Wilkes-Barre in March 2008.

P.J. was an enthusiastic fan of Notre Dame football, all things Irish, John Wayne westerns and Bruce Springsteen.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved dog, Dog.

P.J. will be greatly missed by his wife, the former Heather Chadwick; their son, Jake Declan Crawford, who was everything to him; sister Molly and her husband, Robert Richardson, of Harleysville; brother Michael and his wife, Jessica Crawford, of Hunlock Creek; nieces, nephews, Murry, CPT Price, other family and friends.

Celebration of P.J.'s life will be held on Monday, March 18, with visitation from 3 to 6 p.m. and a prayer service at 4 p.m. to be led by Father J. Duane Gavitt, Wilkes-Barre Police Department Chaplain, from McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre.

Memorial donations are preferred and may be made to the : , or the Gary Sinise Foundation serving veterans, first responders and their families: www.garysinisefoundation.org.

Memories and condolences may be shared with P.J.'s family at www.celebratehislife.com.