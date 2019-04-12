DUPONT — Paul J. Kosik, 89, of Dupont, passed away on April, 11, 2019, at the Residential Hospice Center, Geisinger South, Wilkes-Barre. He was born in Dupont on March 3, 1930, and was the son of the late Michael and Mary Kosik.

He was a member of St. John The Evangelist Parish Church, Pittston, and a 1948 graduate of Dupont High School. He attended Wilkes College and graduated from the Lackawanna County Business College. Paul served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany at the 7th Army Headquarters. Paul worked for General Dynamics and retired after 35 years of employment. He was a 4th degree Knight of Columbus and a member of the Pittston Knights of Columbus, President John F. Kennedy Chapter. He was also a member of the K of C Choir. Paul served as a past president of the Dupont Slovak Club, past president of the Good Fellows Club and a past vice president of the Slovaks of Luzerne County.

Paul enjoyed the outdoors, he loved to hunt, he enjoyed playing golf with his wife and friends and he was an avid NASCAR Race fan, but most of all he enjoyed being with his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend and he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Andrew, George, Edward, Michael and John.

Paul is survived by his wife of 64 years, the former Lottie Grabowski Kosik; his children, Elizabeth Kosik, of Potsdam, N.Y., Mary Kay McMahon and her husband, Joseph, of Allentown, Paul Kosik Jr., of Dupont, and Carole Clausen and her husband, Paul, of Lebanon Township, New Jersey. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Joseph and Michael McMahon and Rachel, Matthew and Caroline Clausen; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greater Pittston Care and Concern Clinic, 35 William St., Pittston, PA 18640.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 15, from Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Parish Church, 35 William St., Pittston, with Fr. Joseph Elston officiating. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday night, April 14. AMVETS Honor Guard of Greater Pittston will provide Military Honors. Interment will be held at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Exeter.

