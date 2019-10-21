Paul J. Nice, 80, passed away unexpectedly at home Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. He is survived by his wife and love of his life for 65 years, Marie, to whom he was married for 61 years this past September.

Born in Edwardsville Aug. 19, 1939, he was the son of the late George and Mary Nice, of Edwardsville.

Paul graduated from Edwardsville High School in 1957. He proudly served his country as a medic in the U. S. Navy. After his service and honorable discharge, he was employed at Seltex Manufacturing, Mulligan Printing in Tunkhannock and finally onto his passion being the proud owner/operator of Nice's Potato Pancakes and Nice's Old Country Style Almonds from which he had retired just last year. Paul and Marie enjoyed traveling with Johnny and Betty and Joe and Ellie, the good times spent in Florida, working on his train layout, working around the many projects at the house and also shaking up those penny machines at the casino, but his greatest joy and love was his family. He was a great jokester and always loved to tease.

He always made the holidays so memorable from dressing as Cupid, delivering flowers around the "family compound," to his famous Santa attire, never knowing what he would come up with next. He always made any holiday or any family function so very special.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his pride and joy, children, son Paul and wife Dianne; daughter, Michele Faux and husband Art; grandchildren, John Paul Nice and Matthew and Ryan Faux, all of Centermoreland; brother, Joseph Nice, of Wilmington Del.; sisters, Christine Augustinski, of Plains, and Betty Timalonis, of Wilkes-Barre; many beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, George and sister, Mary Barto.

Family and friends are invited to attend Paul's funeral service which will be held on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, beginning 9 a.m. from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657 to be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. from the St. Frances X. Cabrini Church, 585 Mt. Olivet Road, Wyoming, PA 18644, to be celebrated by the Reverend James J. Paisley, pastor. Interment with full military honors will follow in Perrins Marsh Cemetery, Centermoreland. A viewing will be held at the funeral home from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.