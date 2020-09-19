1/1
Paul Joseph Laubner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

It is with heavy hearts the family of Paul Joseph Laubner announce his peaceful passing into the arms of his wife, Josie, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.

Born in Lynn, Mass., in 1931, to George and Helen Laubner, Paul was the fourth of five boys, predeceased by brothers, George, Philip, Bobby and surviving sibling, John.

Married in 1955, to Joanne Davis, Mom and Dad began their journey, first in Nahant, Mass., building their forever home, settling on Virginia Terrace, the best street in Forty Fort, for a 20 years cocktail party, then retiring back to their little island of Nahant.

In the interim, they managed to raise six children, provide a solid, loving home to family and friends and traveled to the ends of the earth, China, England, Haiti and Portugal.

Paul is survived by children, Karen Borton (Chris), mother of Karl, Sarah and Kate, Paul (deceased), Jeanne Mack (Joe), Gretchen Spitzer (Ian, deceased), mother to Ava, Elsie and Barrett, James Laubner (Stephanie), father to Sophia, Reagan and Sebastian and Ellen Rondinelli (Carmine), mother to Carmine and Derek. He will be missed greatly by them and his surviving brother, John Michael Laubner, sister- in law, Frances Laubner, brother-in-law, John and Robin Davis, and sister-in-law, Pat Davis.

He instilled in his children, family first, a strong work ethic and a love of all things beautiful, his gardens of roses and dahlias.

A special thank you to all who cared for our Father, to Paul Duffy, who's care allowed Dad to stay on his beloved island just a bit longer, to the staff of Highland Park Senior Living, Tanya, Terri, Rebecca, Chrissy, Karen, Donna, Oliver, Diane and all others only know to Dad, to The Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Randi and Holly. We so appreciate your kindness.

We will miss this wonderful father who had such a kind, generous, gentle soul.

Due to the pandemic a private Mass of Christian Burial will be at a later time.

Arrangements entrusted to the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

Memorial donations may be sent to honor Paul, Nahant Historical Society, 41 Valley Road, #101, Nahant, MA 01908, or the Alzheimer's Association, 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.

For more information or to send the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved