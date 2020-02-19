AVOCA — Paul M. Bartush, 69, of Avoca, died on Monday, Feb. 17 at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital, Wilkes-Barre.

He was born in Avoca Dec.14, 1950, and was the son of the late Anthony and Leola (Cox) Bartush.

Paul was a 1968 graduate of Pittston Area High School; then attended Wilkes-Barre Business College. He served many years with the U.S. Army Reserve. Paul retired in a management position from Schott Optical, Duryea with over 44 years of employment. He was a member of the Browns Social Club, Avoca. Paul always looked forward to his annual fishing trip to Canada with his brother and friends. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Paul is survived by his wife of 49 years, Rosemary (Slatky) Bartush; his daughter, Amy Donnora and her husband, David, of Montrose; and his son Paul Jr., of Philadelphia. Also surviving is his granddaughter, Emily Donnora; his siblings, Pauline Reedy and her husband, Gerald, of Duryea, Anthony Bartush Jr. and his wife Ann Marie, of Dupont, Kathryn Fonzo and her husband Vincent, of West Pittston and Lorraine Bartush, of Dupont; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 from Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at Corpus Christi Parish Church (Immaculate Conception Church), 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, with Msgr. John J. Sempa officiating. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday evening, Feb. 21. Interment will be held at the Marcy Cemetery, Duryea.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to The Prescription Assistance Fund at 382 Pierce St. Kingston, PA 18704.

