Paul M. Donovan, 85, passed away on Feb. 6, 2020, in Boca Raton Regional Medical Center.

Born in Avoca on Dec. 2, 1934, he was the son of the late Daniel and Catherine (Dolan) Donovan. He graduated from Avoca High School in 1952 and the University of Scranton with a bachelor degree in accounting in 1959. He served as a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army. Paul spent most of his professional career as an executive sales representative for Merck Pharmaceuticals for more than 30 years.

Paul had many interests, including traveling the world with his wife, golfing with his brothers, avidly watching Notre Dame football, and closely following the stock market with his grandsons. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend to many. He was a devoted member of the Roman Catholic Church, attending Mass daily. Paul was an eternal optimist known for his dry wit. His greatest gift, however, was the love he had for his family. He had an unbreakable bond with his brothers, setting an example for his daughters and grandsons to follow. His greatest love was his wife, Veronica, who was his priority as he battled cancer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his triplet brothers, Daniel and Joseph; and brothers, John and Robert; nephew, Thomas Donovan; and niece, Carole Donovan Brannan.

Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Veronica E. Donovan; daughters, Kathleen Kennedy and her husband, William Werner, Las Vegas, Nev.; Patricia Tedesco and her husband, Louis, of Wilkes-Barre; Kelly Simonson and her husband, James, of Las Vegas, Nev.; grandchildren, Jon-Paul and Robert Kennedy, and Spencer and Noah Simonson; sisters-in-law, Mary Doris Donovan, Ann Donovan, Florence Kociolek, Eleanor Maffei, and Yvonne Pesotine; brothers-in-law Vincent Kashuda and Arthur Pesotine; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private funeral arrangements within the Roman Catholic Church have been arranged in Las Vegas, Nevada.