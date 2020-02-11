CELEBRATION, Fla. — Paul P. Zavada, 89, a resident of Celebration, Florida, formerly of Hanover Township, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Born in Wyoming, on Jan. 7, 1931, he was a son of the late John and Helen (Warganin) Zavada.

After graduating from Wyoming Memorial High School, Paul served in the U.S. Navy for four years and was a veteran of the Korean War. He served with many navy fighter squadrons and on most of the aircraft carriers in service at that time (Midway, Coral Sea, FDR, Lafayette, Kearsarge, and Wright to name a few).

Following his military service in the Navy, he pursued an accounting degree at Wilkes College and was a member of the 1956 graduating class. He became a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and founded Zavada and Associates CPAs in 1966. Paul also was a member of the American Institute of CPAs and Pennsylvania Institute of CPAs. He lived and worked as a tax and business advisor in the Wyoming Valley until 2018.

Paul was also an associate professor of accounting at Wilkes University for seven years from 1966 to 1973.

Paul had a heart for giving back and served in a number of elected, appointed and volunteer positions. He was elected as a Board Member of the Hanover Area School District and served as president of the Luzerne County Transportation Authority.

He was also a fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He worshiped at St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church, Ashley, where he was on the finance committee and was also a member of Corpus Christi Church in Celebration, Florida. His business and teaching careers as well as his civic and community service were the source of many lasting friendships over his lifetime.

Paul was a member of the Wyoming Valley Country Club and the Celebration Golf Club, Celebration, Florida, where he enjoyed his favorite hobby of golfing and fellowship with their members. He was a sports enthusiast and coached Little League and Teener League teams when his children were younger. He was a fan of all the teams his children and grandchildren played on and cheered for their schools long after they graduated.

He was famous for rarely missing his children's games or events growing up despite his demanding schedule. He regularly traveled to see his children and grandchildren perform, play or celebrate significant milestones.

Paul prioritized his family first and was a devoted husband and father. He was married to the former Catherine M. Cunningham with whom he celebrated 60 years of marriage in 2019. In addition to his loving and devoted wife, he is survived by his children, son David, Alexandria, Virginia; and children Sophia and Isabel, his son Jay (Yvonne), Windermere, Florida, and children Zachary, Carter and Gray; daughter Donna (Jeff), Fishers, Indiana, and children Natalie and Claire; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Bernard, Bill and Leonard; as well as a sister Theresa Wassil.

The Zavada family would like to extend their appreciation to the many loving people who provided care for Paul over the past several months at Windsor at Celebration where he was a resident, Visiting Angels, Advent Health Hospice, and Advent Care Center.

A funeral, a Mass of Christian Burial and a celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in St. Leo's Holy Rosary Church, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley, with the Rev. Vincent Dang celebrant. Friends are invited to call from 9 to 11 a.m. before the mass in lieu of a viewing. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township. A Mass and celebration of life will also be held 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Corpus Christi Church, 1050 Celebration Ave., Celebration, Florida, with Very Rev. Richard W. Trout Jr. celebrant.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Paul P. Zavada, CPA, Accounting Scholarship Fund at Wilkes University, Office of Advancement, 84 W. South St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18766 or online at www.wilkes.edu/give (under options/endowed named scholarships drop down).

To view a video tribute or to share memories and condolences with the family, visit www.LehmanFuneralHome.com.

Local arrangements by Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., Wilkes-Barre.