SWOYERSVILLE — Paul Peter Dzurisin, 90, of Swoyersville, who served as Cantor at Saint Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Swoyersville, and Saint Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, Pittston, fell asleep in the Lord on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at the Wesley Village, Jenkins Township.

The viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. Facial coverings and social distancing are required. Parastas will be held privately for the immediate family.

Funeral services will be held privately on Wednesday, with a concelebrated Office of Christian Burial with Divine Liturgy in Saint Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Swoyersville. Burial will follow in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville. A livestreaming of the Divine Liturgy can be viewed at 10 a.m. Wednesday by visiting www.stmichaelsbyzantine.com - on the main page, click the "Live Streamed Divine Liturgy" link under Saint Nicholas of Myra, Swoyersville.

