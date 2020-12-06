1/
Paul Peter Dzurisin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SWOYERSVILLE — Paul Peter Dzurisin, 90, of Swoyersville, who served as Cantor at Saint Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Swoyersville, and Saint Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, Pittston, fell asleep in the Lord on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at the Wesley Village, Jenkins Township.

The viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort. Facial coverings and social distancing are required. Parastas will be held privately for the immediate family.

Funeral services will be held privately on Wednesday, with a concelebrated Office of Christian Burial with Divine Liturgy in Saint Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Swoyersville. Burial will follow in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville. A livestreaming of the Divine Liturgy can be viewed at 10 a.m. Wednesday by visiting www.stmichaelsbyzantine.com - on the main page, click the "Live Streamed Divine Liturgy" link under Saint Nicholas of Myra, Swoyersville.

Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Joseph L Wroblewski Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph L Wroblewski Funeral Home
1442 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 287-8541
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved