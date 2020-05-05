Paul R. Grey
1936 - 2020
DURYEA — Paul R. Grey, 84, of Duryea, passed away on Monday morning. Born on April 19, 1936, he was the son of the late Mary Grey, of West Pittston. He was employed at Quality Beverage for 21 years. Paul was a great man; he never refused anyone's requests for a ride, or to go for coffee; he would just be there for just about everyone. He did so much to help everyone and never expected anything in return. Paul, we will miss that smile you always had on your face. You were the most caring man; when you were in a room, we could hear your laugh on the other side of the room. You are going to be missed by everyone. Surviving are his best friend in life, his wife, Suzie Akulonis Grey; two sons, John Paul Grey and wife, Kathleen, and Paul Grey II and wife, Kathleen; a daughter, April Scutt and husband, Jim; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and his beloved dogs, Stormy, Lola (RIP), and Norman. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Lyn Grey. Funeral services will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are by the Paul F. Leonard Funeral Home, Pittston.

Published in Times Leader from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
May 5, 2020
Paul was one of my favorite customers when I used to work at Weis. May he rest in peace.
Jolene W
Acquaintance
