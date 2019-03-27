KINGSTON TWP. — Paul Rauh, 85, of Kingston Township, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, in the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Kingston, he was the son of the late John L. and Mary E. Thomas Rauh. He was educated in the Kingston schools. Mr. Rauh served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict and was assigned to the USS Grand Canyon. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Kanarr Metal of Forty Fort, where he was the shop steward. He was a member of the USS Grand Canyon Society, International Brotherhood of Boilermakers and was a past member of the Swoyersville American Legion.

Paul was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt.

Preceding him in death was his wife, the former Eunice Dickson Rauh; brothers Wesley, James and Donald; and sister Dorothy.

Surviving are children Sharon Kingsbury and her husband, Al, of Kingston Township, Kay Pinkowski and her husband, Jerry, of Swoyersville, Pamela Carlsson, of Swoyersville, and Paul D. Rauh and his wife, Alison, of Fredericksburg, Va.; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday from the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with the Rev. Lames C. Quinn of the Immanuel Baptist Church, Edwardsville, officiating.

Interment will be at the convenience of the family

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.